Report: John Harbaugh will report directly to ownership

The Giants got the coach they wanted. And the coach got at least one of the key terms he wanted.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, John Harbaugh will report directly to ownership. Previously (and for decades if not forever), the Giants’ head coach reported to the General Manager.

On Friday night, Ian O’Conner of TheAthletic.com strongly implied that Harbaugh wanted a parallel track to management with G.M. Joe Schoen. The Giants gave it to him.

To Schoen’s credit, he didn’t fight it. If Harbaugh thrives, Schoen thrives. The rising tide lifts all boats.

The tide will be rising in New York. As mentioned earlier today, Harbaugh went 33-18 over the last thee regular seasons — and got fired. If Harbaugh does that with the Giants, he’ll be canonized.