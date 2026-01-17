Sam Darnold hasn’t thrown since injuring his oblique on Thursday

The clue was hiding in plain sight (even if I missed it), from the transcript of Friday’s Mike MacDonald press conference.

Asked whether quarterback Sam Darnold, who injured an oblique muscle during practice on Thursday, threw on Friday, Macdonald was evasive: “It’s a walk-through tempo, so it’s part of our plan right now on how we handled today.”

He didn’t say yes. He didn’t say no. And the answer reportedly was no.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Darnold hasn’t thrown since suffering the injury. Backup Drew Lock took the remainder of the reps on Thursday and all of them on Friday.

The Seahawks remain optimistic that Darnold will be able to play. We’ll find out sooner enough whether he can start, and then whether he can finish.