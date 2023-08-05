Ken Riley II calls his father, Ken Riley, “a Hall of Famer on and off the field”

The family of Ken Riley had mixed emotions this weekend as the former Bengals cornerback was enshrined in Canton. Riley died of a heart attack three years ago, and friends and family were filled with both smiles and tears Saturday.

“I only wish he could have been here for himself to complete his circle,” his wife, Barbara, said in her pre-taped presentation. “But he’s here now.”

It took Riley 35 years to make it to Canton, the last 15 of which his son, Ken Riley II, has campaigned for it to happen. On Saturday, though, Riley joined Anthony Munoz as the only Bengals players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Bengals drafted Riley in the sixth round of the 1969 AFL/NFL draft. Coach Paul Brown moved Riley to cornerback in training camp and Riley retired after the 1983 season with the fourth-most interceptions of all time with 65. He still ranks fifth.

Riley II called his father “a Hall of Famer on and off the field” in his 5-minute acceptance speech.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Riley II said. “But dad, you made it.”