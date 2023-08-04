 Skip navigation
Graham Ashcraft
Pickups of the Day: Ashcraft Turning It Around
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_hofthomasintv_230803.jpg
Thomas reflects on NFL, Browns at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_nfl_jetstd2q_230803.jpg
Abanikanda scores first TD of 2023 NFL season
nbc_fnia_rodgerschat_230803.jpg
Talking Rodgers' first year with Jets at HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Graham Ashcraft
Pickups of the Day: Ashcraft Turning It Around
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course

nbc_fnia_hofthomasintv_230803.jpg
Thomas reflects on NFL, Browns at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_nfl_jetstd2q_230803.jpg
Abanikanda scores first TD of 2023 NFL season
nbc_fnia_rodgerschat_230803.jpg
Talking Rodgers’ first year with Jets at HOF Game

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ken Walker remains out of practice with a groin injury

  
Published August 3, 2023 09:21 PM

Seahawks running back Ken Walker has missed most of training camp with what Pete Caroll continues to call a minor groin strain. But Walker did not practice again Thursday, prompting reporters to ask again about Walker’s absence.

“It’s just a groin,” Carroll said, via a transcript from the team. “With a running back that’s got to sprint and do the things that he does, we just have to make sure that it goes away before we get him back out. It’s not a serious injury. It didn’t show a ton on the MRI, but we’ve got to take care of him. This is the kind of thing we worry about being a nagging type of injury. We don’t want that to happen. So, we’re going to be over cautious right now this early in camp.”

Walker finished second to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson in voting for offensive rookie of the year in 2022 after rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. The Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet with the 52nd overall pick to be their No. 2 running back, and he returned to practice Thursday.

Charbonnet had a shoulder injury that kept him out three practices.

Walker’s absence will give Charbonnet more of a chance to work with the first team.