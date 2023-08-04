Ken Walker remains out of practice with a groin injury

Seahawks running back Ken Walker has missed most of training camp with what Pete Caroll continues to call a minor groin strain. But Walker did not practice again Thursday, prompting reporters to ask again about Walker’s absence.

“It’s just a groin,” Carroll said, via a transcript from the team. “With a running back that’s got to sprint and do the things that he does, we just have to make sure that it goes away before we get him back out. It’s not a serious injury. It didn’t show a ton on the MRI, but we’ve got to take care of him. This is the kind of thing we worry about being a nagging type of injury. We don’t want that to happen. So, we’re going to be over cautious right now this early in camp.”

Walker finished second to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson in voting for offensive rookie of the year in 2022 after rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. The Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet with the 52nd overall pick to be their No. 2 running back, and he returned to practice Thursday.

Charbonnet had a shoulder injury that kept him out three practices.

Walker’s absence will give Charbonnet more of a chance to work with the first team.