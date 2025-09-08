Kendrick Bourne to sign with 49ers

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s win over the Seahawks that the team hoped to get a deal done with free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne after visiting with him last week and things have now fallen into place.

Bourne’s agents told ESPN that their client has agreed to a one-year deal with the Niners. It is worth up to $5 million.

The move comes a day after the 49ers lost tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings to injuries in their season opener. Shanahan said both players would get MRIs to determine the extent of their injuries. The Niners were already missing wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson, so it’s easy to see why the team was in the market for receiving help.

Bourne was of particular interest because he has history with the Niners. Bourne played for the 49ers from 2017-2020, so he has familiarity with Shanahan’s offensive schemes that could help him find a role quickly in his second tour of duty with the team.