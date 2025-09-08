49ers still hope to sign Kendrick Bourne; George Kittle and Jauan Jennings to have MRIs

The 49ers saw two of their top pass catchers leave Sunday’s win with injuries and head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is still hoping to add to their receiving corps in the coming days.

Kendrick Bourne played his first four NFL seasons with the team and visited the Niners and Commanders last week as he looks for a new place to play. The 49ers made Bourne an offer and Shanahan said after beating the Seahawks 17-13 that the team wants to bring Bourne back.

“I know it’s a possibility we can get him,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I know we’re still trying. Hopefully, that can work out.”

Tight end George Kittle left in the first half with a hamstring injury and wide receiver Jauan Jennings departed after hurting his shoulder in the second half. Shanahan said both players will have MRIs to determine the extent of their injuries.