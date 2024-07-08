Kendrick Green ready to compete for starting job on “one of the best” lines in the league

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kendrick Green ready to compete for starting job on “one of the best” lines in the league

  
Published July 8, 2024 03:31 PM

Offensive lineman Kendrick Green tore the meniscus in his right knee against the Steelers on Oct. 1 after a trade to the Texans from Pittsburgh. Green played only four games with three starts last season.

Green is fully healthy heading into training camp.

I feel great. I’m ready to get after it,” Green said, via video from Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I’m excited man. I feel great. I’m in the best shape I’ve been in in my whole life, so I’m ready to go.”

Green, who was a healthy scratch for all 17 games for the Steelers in 2022, was acquired by the Texans after former first-round pick Kenyon Green underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in the preseason.

The two will compete for the starting left guard job during training camp.

“I think it’s going to be fun. I’m excited,” Kendrick Green said. “I know a lot of other guys are excited. So we’re going to get after it and see how it comes out.”

The Texans offensive line hasn’t gotten a lot of love outside Houston, but if they stay healthy this year, the Texans will have Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, one of the Greens at left guard, Juice Scruggs at center, Shaq Mason at right guard and Tytus Howard at right tackle.

“We ain’t too worried about rankings from outside sources,” Kendrick Green said. “We ain’t too worried about it. We know what we’ve got in our room. We’ve got a great damn room. I think we’ve got one of the best rooms in the league, and we’re deep. So, it ain’t too many people who got it like that.”