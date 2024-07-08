Kendrick Green ready to compete for starting job on “one of the best” lines in the league

Offensive lineman Kendrick Green tore the meniscus in his right knee against the Steelers on Oct. 1 after a trade to the Texans from Pittsburgh. Green played only four games with three starts last season.

Green is fully healthy heading into training camp.

“I feel great. I’m ready to get after it,” Green said, via video from Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I’m excited man. I feel great. I’m in the best shape I’ve been in in my whole life, so I’m ready to go.”

Green, who was a healthy scratch for all 17 games for the Steelers in 2022, was acquired by the Texans after former first-round pick Kenyon Green underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in the preseason.

The two will compete for the starting left guard job during training camp.

“I think it’s going to be fun. I’m excited,” Kendrick Green said. “I know a lot of other guys are excited. So we’re going to get after it and see how it comes out.”

The Texans offensive line hasn’t gotten a lot of love outside Houston, but if they stay healthy this year, the Texans will have Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, one of the Greens at left guard, Juice Scruggs at center, Shaq Mason at right guard and Tytus Howard at right tackle.

“We ain’t too worried about rankings from outside sources,” Kendrick Green said. “We ain’t too worried about it. We know what we’ve got in our room. We’ve got a great damn room. I think we’ve got one of the best rooms in the league, and we’re deep. So, it ain’t too many people who got it like that.”