Kenneth Walker 55-yard touchdown run gives Seahawks 14-13 lead

The Seahawks didn’t get points to end the first half but they’ve gotten off to an ideal start in the third quarter.

Kenneth Walker scored a 55-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-13, Seattle.

The club’s opening possession of the second half lasted four plays, going 65 yards and taking 2:03 off the clock.

The Seahawks converted third-and-1 with a tush-push run from tight end AJ Barner.

On the next play, Walker got a handoff, bounced it to the right, and ran down the sideline to the end zone for the score.

Walker now has six carries for 90 yards with a touchdown, plus one catch for 46 yards. The 55-yard run and the 46-yard reception have been the two impact plays for Seattle.