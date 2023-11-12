Kenneth Walker 64-yard touchdown catch gives Seahawks 16-12 lead

The Seahawks have gotten into the end zone and taken the lead over the Commanders.

Kenneth Walker caught a check-down pass just in front of the line of scrimmage and did the rest, darting 64 yards down the field for a go-ahead touchdown.

That was the end of a two-play drive that covered 75 yards in 49 seconds.

It was Walker’s first reception of the day. He also has 53 yards on 12 carries so far.

The Commanders had taken a 12-9 lead on Joey Slye’s 47-yard field goal early in the third quarter. But that advantage would be short lived.