Kenneth Walker missed practice with an oblique injury

  
Published September 11, 2024 09:24 PM

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker did not practice Wednesday. He sat out with an oblique injury.

Coach Mike Macdonald said it’s too early to know Walker’s availability for Week 2.

Walker rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in playing 44 of 67 snaps in the season opener.

Offensive tackle George Fant (knee), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) also missed practice. The Seahawks already ruled out Nwosu.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh) was limited.

Tight end Noah Fant (toe), tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot), linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring), linebacker Dre’Mont Jones (hamstring), cornerback Riq Woolen (hamstring) and cornerback Tre Brown (quad) also were limited.

Offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (ankle) and offensive guard Anthony Bradford (knee) were full participants.