Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet active for Seahawks-49ers

Kenneth Walker is officially back for Seattle.

While the Seahawks won’t have their starting quarterback against the 49ers, as Geno Smith is inactive with a groin injury, they will have their top running back on the field for the first time since Week 11. Walker is active after missing the last two games with an oblique injury.

Walker leads the team with 613 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He’s also registered 17 catches for 173 yards with a TD.

Second running back Zach Charbonnet is also active after he was questionable coming into the game, giving backup quarterback Drew Lock a couple of solid options to hand off to.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks is also active after he was questionable.

Seattle’s inactives are Smith, cornerback Tre Brown, receiver Dee Eskridge, outside linebacker Frank Clark, offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal, and linebacker Patrick O’Connell.

There were no surprises for San Francisco’s inactives list. Quarterback Brandon Allen, defensive end Robert Beal Jr., defensive lineman Arik Armstead, tight end Ross Dwelley, running back Elijah Mitchell, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., and guard Spencer Burford are inactive. Allen is San Francisco’s designated third QB.