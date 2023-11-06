Kenny Moore’s two pick sixes lead Colts to 27-13 victory over Panthers

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore had only recorded one pick six in his career entering the Week 9 matchup with the Panthers.

That changed in a big way on Sunday.

Moore intercepted this year’s No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young two times and returned both for a touchdown, helping Indianapolis beat Carolina 27-13.

The first pick six came late in the second quarter, when Young was looking for running back Chuba Hubbard on the right side. Moore returned the pick 49 yards for a score.

The second was a dagger in the fourth quarter, with Moore again taking an errant pass intended for a running back 66 yards to the house.

Young threw a final interception in the fourth quarter, with linebacker Segun Olubi picking off a pass over the middle.

It was a rough day for Young, who struggled against a Colts team that had let up 37, 39, and 38 points in its last three games. Young finished 24-of-39 for 173 yards, throwing a touchdown to D.J. Chark in the third quarter. He was sacked four times.

While the Panthers finished with 17 first downs and 275 total yards, the club averaged just 3.9 yards per play.

To make matters worse for the Panthers, edge rusher Brian Burns exited the game after being placed in concussion protocol. That could make things tough for Burns to play in Week 10.

As for the Colts, quarterback Gardner Minshew finished 17-of-26 for 127 yards with a touchdown. Michael Pittman led the way receiving, catching all eight of his targets for 64 yards.

Running back Jonathan Taylor finished with 47 yards on 18 carries plus five catches for 22 yards with a 10-yard TD.

Colts kicker Matt Gay connected on field goals of 26 and 57 yards.

Now at 4-5, the Colts will face the Patriots in Germany next week.

The 1-7 Panthers may be grateful for their quick turnaround, as they’ll play the 2-7 Bears on Thursday night.

