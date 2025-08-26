Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell make NFL history by getting traded three times before Year 4

Quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell were both selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Three and a half years later, they’ve both already been traded three times.

That makes NFL history: According to NFL Plus, Pickett and Howell are the only players in at least the last 30 years to get traded three times within their first four NFL seasons.

Pickett was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2022. He got traded to the Eagles in 2024, to the Browns in march of this year and then to the Raiders on Monday.

Howell was a fifth-round pick of the Commanders in 2022. He was traded to the Seahawks in 2024, to the Vikings during the 2025 NFL draft and then to the Eagles on Sunday.

Few players in NFL history have been traded three times in their entire careers, although some notable names have.

Trades were a major part of Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson’s NFL career. First the Rams traded up from the No. 3 pick to No. 2 in the 1983 NFL draft for Dickerson, and in 1987 he was famously traded from the Rams to the Colts in one of the biggest trades in NFL history. Later Dickerson was traded from the Colts to the Raiders, then from the Raiders to the Falcons, and finally from the Falcons to the Packers, although that trade was voided when Dickerson failed his physical with the Packers.

Brandin Cooks was similarly a frequent trade target: The Saints traded up to draft him in the first round in 2014, then he was traded from the Saints to the Patriots, then from the Patriots to the Rams, then from the Rams to the Texans, and finally from the Texans to the Cowboys. Cooks is now back with the Saints.

Another Hall of Famer, Randy Moss, was traded three times: From the Vikings to the Raiders, from the Raiders to the Patriots, and then from the Patriots back to the Vikings.

Brandon Marshall was also traded three times, from the Broncos to the Dolphins, from the Dolphins to the Bears, and from the Bears to the Jets.

But none of those frequently traded players had already been traded three times before even starting their fourth NFL seasons. Pickett and Howell occupy a unique place in NFL history.