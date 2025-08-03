 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kenny Pickett: Hamstring injury a setback, still determined to win starting job

  
Published August 3, 2025 11:01 AM

Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to be limited in practice by a hamstring injury, but he’s trying to put a positive spin on the situation.

Mobility has been an asset for Pickett during his time in the NFL, but he knows he will have to continue to take it easy with the hamstring upon his return to full action at Browns camp. Pickett said “it could be a real positive” to focus on playing from the pocket even as he acknowledges the negatives to his bid to win the starting job.

“If you’re not out there, I think it’s a setback,” Pickett said, via a transcript from the team. “You know, you have to be out there playing and competing to win a job. And I fully understand that. That’s why I’m pushing to get back, you know, as fast as possible.”

The setback has not dimmed Pickett’s determination to wind up on top of the depth chart.

“Yeah, 100% it is. I’m trying to get back out there, you know, as fast as possible,” Pickett said. “I’ve never had, you know, a soft tissue injury like this, so really a first-time experience in my career, I felt like I came in great shape, was hitting numbers speed wise that I’ve never hit before. So, it’s frustrating that it happened but you know, turn the page and just trying to be, you know, as good as I can be when I do return.”

Shedeur Sanders is dealing with a sore arm, so Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel are currently the only two full-strength participants in Cleveland’s quarterback competition.