Kenny Pickett: Hamstring injury a setback, still determined to win starting job

Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to be limited in practice by a hamstring injury, but he’s trying to put a positive spin on the situation.

Mobility has been an asset for Pickett during his time in the NFL, but he knows he will have to continue to take it easy with the hamstring upon his return to full action at Browns camp. Pickett said “it could be a real positive” to focus on playing from the pocket even as he acknowledges the negatives to his bid to win the starting job.

“If you’re not out there, I think it’s a setback,” Pickett said, via a transcript from the team. “You know, you have to be out there playing and competing to win a job. And I fully understand that. That’s why I’m pushing to get back, you know, as fast as possible.”

The setback has not dimmed Pickett’s determination to wind up on top of the depth chart.

“Yeah, 100% it is. I’m trying to get back out there, you know, as fast as possible,” Pickett said. “I’ve never had, you know, a soft tissue injury like this, so really a first-time experience in my career, I felt like I came in great shape, was hitting numbers speed wise that I’ve never hit before. So, it’s frustrating that it happened but you know, turn the page and just trying to be, you know, as good as I can be when I do return.”

Shedeur Sanders is dealing with a sore arm, so Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel are currently the only two full-strength participants in Cleveland’s quarterback competition.