Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston runs 4.28, fastest 40 at the 2025 Combine

  
Published March 2, 2025 04:42 AM

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston is the fastest player at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Hairston ran his 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, earning him the top spot among all players who worked out in Indianapolis this year.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Hairston was a second-team All-SEC selection in both 2023 and 2024, and also impressed at the Combine with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump.

Following Hairston for the fastest 40 times this year were Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden at 4.29, Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter at 4.30, Tennessee wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. at 4.30, Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten at 4.32, Tulane cornerback Caleb Ransaw at 4.33, Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike at 4.34, Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Tate at 4.34 and Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish at 4.35.