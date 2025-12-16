Ben Roethlisberger backtracks (a bit) on his comments about a Steelers, Mike Tomlin split

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger helped take the conversation about coach Mike Tomlin’s future to the next level two weeks ago, by addressing the question of whether both sides should move on in the days after a 26-7 home loss to the Bills.

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Roethsliberger backtracked a bit.

“Just because I said that, you know, there’s a time for maybe some new things — that’s just saying that I think, you know, Coach Tomlin, if he wants to move on, he has every right to want to move on,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “It’s not that they should. It’s up to him. He’s earned that right. And that, you know, if he wants to go do something else he can and he should and we should honor him when that time comes. Whenever that is. Maybe he wants to coach another ten years. That’s fine, too.”

Roethlisberger’s original comments didn’t make it sound like a one-way deal, but a mutual split.

“It’s being talked about around here a lot: Maybe it’s a clean-house time. Maybe it’s time,” Roethlisberger said. “I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin. But maybe it’s best for him, too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best. Whether that’s in the pros, maybe go be Penn State’s head coach. You know what he would do in Penn State? He would probably go win national championships. Because he’s a great recruiter.”

Roethlisberger made it clear two weeks ago that Tomlin should not be fired when Roethlisberger first addressed the issue. But he nevertheless indicated it may be in the team’s best interests to make a change.

“You don’t fire a guy like Coach Tomlin,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “He’s a Hall of Fame head coach, he’s respected. What you do is you come to an understanding and agreement, and it’s like, ‘Hey, listen, I think it’s probably best for both of us.’”

The question gets thornier if Tomlin wants to go coach another NFL team and the Steelers insist on significant draft-pick compensation. Tomlin arguably, through 19 years of service, has earned the right to not have his next opportunity bogged down by his new team giving up a first-round pick or more.

That’s where it could interesting, because Tomlin can veto any trade by declining to cooperate with the standard process of essentially trading a head coach from one team to another.