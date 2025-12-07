Steelers face March deadline for Mike Tomlin’s 2027 option

As speculation mounts regarding whether it’s time for the Steelers and 19-year coach Mike Tomlin to go their separate way, there’s another question that the team must answer, sooner than later.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Tomlin’s contract has a 2027 option year, which the Steelers must exercise on or before March 1, 2026.

That’s new. That’s relevant. But Schefter also says “nobody in the Steelers’ organization nor around the NFL expects Pittsburgh to fire Tomlin.”

If the Steelers aren’t going to fire Tomlin after 2025, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers not exercising the 2026 option. Even if there are doubts but not enough to fire him, why make him a lame duck next season?

The potential buyout for 2027 is immaterial. If the Steelers would pick up the option and fire Tomlin after 2026, he’d most likely land elsewhere immediately, making as much or more than the $16 million per year he’s reportedly earning from the Steelers. Pittsburgh would owe him nothing for 2027.

Basically, if the Steelers keep him beyond 2025, there’s no real reason to not pick up the 2027 option — and plenty of reasons to not make him a lame duck for 2026.

Of the possible options (fire him; keep him and pick up the option; keep him and decline the option), retaining Tomlin and not exercising the option seems to be the least likely scenario. By far.

The question, then, is simple. Keep him and pick up the option, or fire him.

There’s also the possibility of a de facto trade. Schefter says Tomlin’s contract includes a no-trade clause. If it’s actually in there, it’s completely unnecessary.

The procedure doesn’t contemplate a trade in the classic sense. First, a new team would reach a deal with the Steelers as to the compensation Pittsburgh would receive, if the new team hires Tomlin. Then, the new team would have permission to contact Tomlin and offer him a job. If Tomlin says no, there’s no trade.

Thus, there’s no need for a no-trade clause. For Tomlin or any other head coach.

The overriding question is whether the Steelers want to continue the relationship after 2025 — and whether Tomlin wants to stay. If the Steelers choose to keep him for next year, it’s very hard to believe they’d decline the option for 2027.