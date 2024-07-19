 Skip navigation
Kenyan Drake announces his retirement

  
Published July 19, 2024 05:06 PM

Veteran NFL running back Kenyan Drake is hanging up his cleats.

Drake announced his retirement as a player in an Instagram post on Friday. Drake played in games for the Packers and Ravens last season, but has not been with any team this year.

“It’s been an incredible ride,” Drake wrote. “Hard to believe eight seasons have come and gone. I’ve loved the journey — the wins, the moments big and small, the comradery, the energy, all of it. I can’t say I loved everything (if you’ve ever done training camp in Miami you can relate lol), but certainly appreciate the lows and the grind, and know those moments grew me as a football player and more importantly as a person. Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me. Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me - wouldn’t change a thing.”

Drake was a Dolphins third-round pick in 2016 and spent more than three years in Miami before being traded to the Cardinals. His most memorable moment with the Dolphins came when he finished off the Miami Miracle by taking the last of several laterals and running for a touchdown on the final play of the game to beat the Patriots in December 2018.

He set career-highs with 955 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns for Arizona in 2020 and then moved on to the Raiders before winding up with Baltimore and Green Bay.

Drake ran 869 times for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns while catching 218 passes for 1,655 yards and eight touchdowns over the course of his career.