 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keon Coleman is second string on Bills’ first depth chart of the preseason

  
Published August 7, 2024 10:43 AM

When the Bills made wide receiver Keon Coleman their first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they envisioned him as a starter. But he hasn’t earned that distinction yet.

Coleman is with the second string on the first depth chart released by the Bills this season. The three starters at wide receiver are Mack Hollins, Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel.

That doesn’t mean Coleman won’t be in the starting lineup when the season starts, but at this point the team isn’t listing him as a starter.

Also notable is that K.J. Hamler is listed as the No. 1 punt returner and the No. 1 kickoff returner. Hamler has only returned three punts and two kickoffs in his career, all in 2020 when he was a rookie with the Broncos. But the Bills signed him this offseason and think he can make an impact on special teams.

Preseason depth charts are released by the team, but don’t always match the coaches’ plans for who will be playing when the regular season starts.