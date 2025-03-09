Keon Coleman: Teams at Scouting Combine got mad at me for eating fruit snacks

It became obvious last year that Bills receiver Keon Coleman is hilariously authentic and self-aware. He recently provided another concrete example of that reality.

Appearing on the 7pm in Brooklyn podcast, Coleman reflected on his experience at last year’s Scouting Combine.

It happened in the speed-dating interview sessions that unfold nightly in Indianapolis hotels. The teams bring players into the rooms. The rooms have bowls of snacks. Coleman helped himself to some. And some of the teams apparently didn’t appreciate that.

“Teams mad I’m eating fruit snacks,” Coleman said, via Eva Geithheim of SI.com. “I’m like, ‘I’m hungry.’ I’m listening. Can I grab a little fruit snacks every now and then? Y’all got all the snacks in here. That’s just for show? . . . If you ain’t gonna draft me over some fruit snacks. . . .”

It should be viewed as a positive. Coleman is comfortable in his own skin. Comfortable enough to see a bowl of fruit snacks and to help himself to a pack of them.

(Besides, it’s not like he stole a box of raisins from an audition. And that guy definitely stole the raisins.)

The Combine experience definitely didn’t stop Coleman from seeing a cookie and taking a cookie after his introductory press conference.

Coleman had a more substantive criticism of the Combine workouts. “We got linemen out here running the 40 and vertical jumping, when they ever doing that?” Coleman said.

He’s right. Football players only ever run 40 yards in a straight line when something very good or something very bad is happening during a game. A lineman’s unimpeded, open-field speed only matters in very rare situations.

But teams keep putting them through the same paces. Because they always have. To keep making apples-to-apples comparisons, they need to keep plucking the same apples from the same trees. Even if the world has moved past apples and is now eating fruit snacks.