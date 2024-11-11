 Skip navigation
Keon Coleman won’t play this week, Bills will open Matt Milano’s practice window

  
Published November 11, 2024 04:14 PM

The Bills won’t be getting wide receiver Keon Coleman back in the lineup this week.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at his Monday press conference that the rookie wideout will not play against the Chiefs. Coleman injured his wrist a couple of weeks ago and did not play in Sunday’s win over the Colts.

The Bills also will not have linebacker Matt Milano in the lineup when the Chiefs come to town, but his return from a biceps tear is getting closer.

McDermott said the team will open Milano’s practice window this week, which will give him a 21-day window to work with the team before he has to be activated or shut down for the season.