Kerby Joseph out of practice for Lions

Safety Kerby Joseph was listed as a non-participant on the Lions’ first injury report of the week.

Joseph is dealing with a knee injury, but has not missed any games yet this season. The team’s practices on Friday and Saturday will bring more word on his outlook for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) were also out of practice. Head coach Dan Campbell said both players are likely going to be out this week.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader (back) and running back Sione Vaki (groin) did not practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) was limited while linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) were full participants. McNeill is expected to make his first appearance of the 2025 season on Monday night.