 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kerby Joseph out of practice for Lions

  
Published October 16, 2025 04:08 PM

Safety Kerby Joseph was listed as a non-participant on the Lions’ first injury report of the week.

Joseph is dealing with a knee injury, but has not missed any games yet this season. The team’s practices on Friday and Saturday will bring more word on his outlook for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) were also out of practice. Head coach Dan Campbell said both players are likely going to be out this week.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader (back) and running back Sione Vaki (groin) did not practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) was limited while linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) were full participants. McNeill is expected to make his first appearance of the 2025 season on Monday night.