Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s absence from Bucs is unexcused

Buccaneers running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn did not practice Wednesday, and coach Todd Bowles told reporters Vaughn’s absence was unexcused.

Bowles cited “personal reasons” for Vaughn’s no-show, stressing the fourth-year player is healthy.

It’s possible Vaughn could be upset at his spot on the depth chart. The 2020 third-round pick entered training camp hoping to win the backup job behind starter Rachaad White.

Instead, rookie Sean Tucker won the No. 2 job and Chase Edmonds also ranks ahead of Vaughn on the team’s depth chart.

Thus, if all four backs are healthy, Vaughn might not dress on game day.

Vaughn had a career-low 17 carries and a career-low 3.1 yards per rush last season. He played 37 snaps on offense and 189 on special teams.

He is scheduled to make $1.21 million this season in the final year of his contract.