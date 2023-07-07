Kevin Huber announces his retirement

Cincinnati’s former longtime punter is calling it a career.

Kevin Huber announced his retirement on Friday morning.

A fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati in the 2009 draft, Huber played his entire career for the Bengals. He held down the team’s punting job from his first week as a rookie until midway through last season. With Huber’s performance dipping, the club replaced Huber with Drue Chrisman.

Huber averaged 43.2 yards per punt and 37.4 net yards in Cincinnati’s first nine games. Chrisman averaged 47.8 yards per punt and 42.6 net yards in the Bengals’ last seven games.

Huber was released in early December but signed with the team’s practice squad.

“April 26, 2009, I received a call that would forever change my life,” Huber said in a statement posted on social media. “From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of . The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization.

“To my teammates, coaches, front office and staff, I can’t thank you enough for your support and dedication throughout my career. It has been a privilege to learn from and work with every one of you. And to all Bengals fans, your grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none. I may be signing off as #10, but you better believe I’ll be in the jungle chanting ‘Who Dey’ alongside you all.”

In 216 games with Cincinnati, Huber averaged 45.3 yards per punt and 40.2 net yards. He landed 34.2 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line.