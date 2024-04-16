Kevin O’Connell: Aaron Jones has a “building-changer” quality to him

Once the Packers released Aaron Jones, it didn’t take long for him to strike a one-year deal with the Vikings, joining one of Green Bay’s biggest rivals.

Jones, 29, should be able to make a significant impact on Minnesota’s offense in 2024.

“[We’re] pretty darn excited to have Aaron [as] part of our team,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in his Monday press conference. “We’ve felt, from the opposite sideline, his impact on games. I just know what he’s been a part of as an offensive weapon in the run game and also the pass game is something that has always drawn me to him. Then you’ll learn more about him, you meet him, the toughness, the intangibles. He’s got that building-changer-type quality to him.

“So, I’m really excited to see him and Ty [Chandler] and the rest of our running backs go to work this offseason and really start building up what we’re gonna be as an offense.”

Jones played 11 games in 2023, recording 889 yards from scrimmage — 656 rushing, 223 receiving on 30 catches — with three total touchdowns. But he was a force in the postseason, rushing for 226 yards with three touchdowns in two games.