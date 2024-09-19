Kevin O’Connell: C.J. Stroud is a “special, special player”

In one of the more intriguing matchups of Week 3, the 2-0 Vikings are hosting the 2-0 Texans on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the first time Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell has had to scheme against C.J. Stroud, and the head coach was effusive in his praise of the young quarterback on Wednesday.

O’Connell called Stroud a “special, special football player,” noting it’s different to watch him when not studying one of Stroud’s opponents but the quarterback himself.

“Unbelievable talent, C.J.'s off to such a great start in his career and has already become such a focal point of how you want to prepare defensively with what they bring to the table and really impact players at all three levels,” O’Connell said in his press conference.

“I think first and foremost, the thing that stands out the most is his arm talent,” O’Connell later added. “I mean, this guy is making throws in and out of the pocket that the list, if you make a list of the guys capable of making some of the throws, it’s not going to be a very long list that C.J. makes. Then I think he’s got — it never ever seems too big for him. From the first time he went out there to now, he seems incredibly prepared, so he’s obviously got a great process throughout the week. The experience of playing and leading that team is only making him more comfortable in his role.

“I can’t say enough about what shows up to me on tape. I mean, I’ve been like everybody else, if it’s on TV, we’re not playing, I’ve seen him make a lot of big-time throws and plays in games. Then when you dive into the tape, and you see the snap-in and snap-out impact he has, it’s pretty remarkable for such a young player.”

Even last year, when Stroud was in the draft, O’Connell had a very positive evaluation of the quarterback.

“I remember hosting him for a formal at the combine and then really diving into the tape and having a relationship with [Ohio State head coach] Ryan Day from previously working with him,” O’Connell said. “You just get a good feel for what he’s all about. And I remember feeling like this guy’s got a chance to have probably the most immediate success of all the guys. Just based upon he’s big, he’s strong, athletic, played in big games, arm talent, accurate, and then you just kind of watched it click for him.

“I was not surprised at all, but what I will say is looking back on that and just the immediate impact he’s had is very, very difficult to do in this league.”

After winning AP offensive rookie of the year in 2023, Stroud has started this season by completing 69 percent of his throws for 494 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.