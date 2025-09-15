Kevin O’Connell: I’ve got to coach better after Vikings’ disappointing performance

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was not pleased with his team, or himself, after Sunday night’s 22-6 loss to the Falcons.

“Obviously a very disappointing performance tonight,” O’Connell said. “Got to coach better, specifically me. Our team will handle the adversity that is right at our feet and we’ve got to go back to work and improve immediately.”

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggled, completing 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. But O’Connell said the loss falls on a lot more than just one player.

“It’s going to be easy to put the microscope on J.J. and there’s certainly some plays, some throws, some things he’d like to get another shot at, but I thought when we did move it he made some throws and showed his athleticism, but as a group we did not execute,” O’Connell said.

The Vikings played a great fourth quarter against the Bears in Week One to win their first game, but that quarter aside, they’ve been a disappointing team through two weeks. O’Connell knows he needs to get that turned around in a hurry.