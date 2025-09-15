 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Kevin O’Connell: I’ve got to coach better after Vikings’ disappointing performance

  
Published September 15, 2025 05:39 AM

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was not pleased with his team, or himself, after Sunday night’s 22-6 loss to the Falcons.

“Obviously a very disappointing performance tonight,” O’Connell said. “Got to coach better, specifically me. Our team will handle the adversity that is right at our feet and we’ve got to go back to work and improve immediately.”

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggled, completing 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. But O’Connell said the loss falls on a lot more than just one player.

“It’s going to be easy to put the microscope on J.J. and there’s certainly some plays, some throws, some things he’d like to get another shot at, but I thought when we did move it he made some throws and showed his athleticism, but as a group we did not execute,” O’Connell said.

The Vikings played a great fourth quarter against the Bears in Week One to win their first game, but that quarter aside, they’ve been a disappointing team through two weeks. O’Connell knows he needs to get that turned around in a hurry.