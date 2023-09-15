 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Jefferson: I’m putting a lot of loss on myself
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
D’Andre Swift: I wan’t frustrated, I was ready when my number was called
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts on dispute with A.J. Brown: “Everybody wants to make plays”

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Jefferson: I’m putting a lot of loss on myself
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
D’Andre Swift: I wan’t frustrated, I was ready when my number was called
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts on dispute with A.J. Brown: “Everybody wants to make plays”

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin O’Connell: Turnovers are why the Vikings are losing, I need to do a better job

  
Published September 15, 2023 05:05 AM

The Vikings were minus-three in turnovers for the second game in a row on Thursday night, and unsurprisingly they fell to 0-2 on the season. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell took the blame after the game.

O’Connell noted that the Vikings have now turned the ball over seven times in two games (four last night against the Eagles, three on Sunday against the Buccaneers), and have only one takeaway. That’s not winning football.

“You lose the turnover battle 4-1, with all four of them being fumbles, 7-1 in turnovers in three games and we’ve lost by a combined nine points to two playoff teams from a year ago,” O’Connell said. “Clearly, I’ve got to coach it better from the standpoint of something we talk about every single day. Ball security is a major, major focus in our football philosophy, but clearly, I need to do a better job, and our staff, we’ve got to go back and continue to find ways to re-emphasize how important it is when you have the football in your hands, playing for the Minnesota Vikings. We’re really not giving ourselves clean opportunities to win these games the way we’ve started. I’ve got to do a better job.”

After a 2022 season in which the Vikings repeatedly won close games with fortunate bounces of the ball, 2023 is starting the opposite way, and O’Connell is looking for answers.