Kevin O’Connell: Vikings’ No. 2 QB competition is “still open”

The Vikings have no questions regarding the identity of their starting quarterback. Beyond J.J. McCarthy, however, it’s anyone’s guess to how the quarterbacks will fall on the depth chart.

While it’s been presumed that veteran Sam Howell, a 17-game starter in Washington two years ago, will be the primary backup, coach Kevin O’Connell on Monday said the competition remains unresolved.

“There’s a reason why we’re playing all three of them,” O’Connell told reporters regarding Howell, Brett Rypien, and Max Brosmer, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “As far as what that means in the overall competition, I think I would just say that it’s still open and we’re trying to figure out what that room is going to look like for the season.”

The team’s unofficial depth chart shows Howell at No. 2, Rypien at No. 3, and Brosmer at No. 4.

The Vikings have started five different quarterbacks during O’Connell’s three seasons in Minnesota: Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall, Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullins, and Sam Darnold. McCarthy will be the sixth.

The Vikings acquired Howell from the Seahawks for a flip-flop of 2025 fifth-round draft picks.

In theory, the Vikings could opt to go with none of the above, and to look for someone not currently on the team. In eight days, rosters will cut to 53, and multiple quarterbacks will become available.

If McCarthy remains healthy, it won’t be an issue. If he misses time, the Vikings will need to have someone who can be trusted with the assignment.