 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson having tests, looks like torn Achilles

  
Published October 20, 2024 04:51 PM

The questions about quarterback Deshaun Watson at Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s postgame press conference on Sunday didn’t have to do with whether the team will be benching him.

Watson’s season appears to be over after he injured his Achilles in the second quarter. The injury had all the hallmarks of a tear and Stefanski said that the team believes that is what happened, but that Watson will go through further examination before any diagnosis is confirmed.

“Let’s get the tests first, but that’s what it looks like,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced Watson, but left with a finger injury. Jameis Winston was inactive as the emergency third quarterback, so he closed out the game for Cleveland.