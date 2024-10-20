Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson having tests, looks like torn Achilles

The questions about quarterback Deshaun Watson at Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s postgame press conference on Sunday didn’t have to do with whether the team will be benching him.

Watson’s season appears to be over after he injured his Achilles in the second quarter. The injury had all the hallmarks of a tear and Stefanski said that the team believes that is what happened, but that Watson will go through further examination before any diagnosis is confirmed.

“Let’s get the tests first, but that’s what it looks like,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced Watson, but left with a finger injury. Jameis Winston was inactive as the emergency third quarterback, so he closed out the game for Cleveland.