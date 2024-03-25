Kevin Stefanski: Nick Chubb is doing a great job with his rehab, as everybody can imagine

After suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last season, Browns running back Nick Chubb continues to be on the mend.

It’s currently still unclear when Chubb may be back on the field. But head coach Kevin Stefanski shared a positive update on the running back during the annual league meeting on Monday.

“I’m excited for Nick,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s doing a great job with his rehab, as everybody can imagine. We’ll just make sure that we continue to make decisions based on him and the medical staff. But excited about Nick.”

One of the NFL’s best running backs, Chubb was averaging 6.1 yards per carry on 28 attempts at the time of his injury in 2023.

He rushed for 1,525 yards with 12 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 239 yards with a TD in 2022.