 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski: Nick Chubb is expected to play, despite questionable designation

  
Published October 18, 2024 02:12 PM

Cleveland will get a big boost to its offense on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Friday news conference that despite Nick Chubb being listed as questionable, he’s expecting the running back to play against the Bengals.

Stefanski didn’t go into what Chubb’s pitch count might be, but he did note that he, Chubb, and running backs coach Deuce Staley have discussed that.

“It’s talking with Nick, talking with [him and] how he feels and with Deuce, we have a plan in place,” Stefanski said. “And then you have to be ready to adjust, based on how Nick is feeling.”

Chubb is returning from having suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last year.

In his last healthy season of 2022, Chubb rushed for a career-high 1,525 yards with 12 touchdowns.

The Browns are also listing running back Nyheim Hines (knee) as questionable as he returns from injured reserve, but Stefanski said Hines is unlikely to play.

Center Ethan Pocic (knee), linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) are also questionable. Thornhill is returning from IR.

Running back Jerome Ford (hamstring) and safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle) have both been ruled out.