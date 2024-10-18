Kevin Stefanski: Nick Chubb is expected to play, despite questionable designation

Cleveland will get a big boost to its offense on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Friday news conference that despite Nick Chubb being listed as questionable, he’s expecting the running back to play against the Bengals.

Stefanski didn’t go into what Chubb’s pitch count might be, but he did note that he, Chubb, and running backs coach Deuce Staley have discussed that.

“It’s talking with Nick, talking with [him and] how he feels and with Deuce, we have a plan in place,” Stefanski said. “And then you have to be ready to adjust, based on how Nick is feeling.”

Chubb is returning from having suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last year.

In his last healthy season of 2022, Chubb rushed for a career-high 1,525 yards with 12 touchdowns.

The Browns are also listing running back Nyheim Hines (knee) as questionable as he returns from injured reserve, but Stefanski said Hines is unlikely to play.

Center Ethan Pocic (knee), linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) are also questionable. Thornhill is returning from IR.

Running back Jerome Ford (hamstring) and safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle) have both been ruled out.