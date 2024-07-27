 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski: Nick Chubb right where he needs to be

  
Published July 27, 2024 11:28 AM

Browns running back Nick Chubb took another step toward returning to action on Friday.

Chubb did sprints at full speed and other individual drills after the team’s practice in West Virginia, which led to a question for head coach Kevin Stefanski on Saturday about when he might be activated from the physically unable to perform list. Stefanski declined to put a timetable on the running back’s return from last season’s knee injury, but said that he’s progressing as hoped.

“I’m not going to speculate on that part of it other than to say I’ve seen him run and seen him work out and he’s right where he needs to be,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “As we’ve talked about all along, he’s attacking this rehab, he’s in early, staying late. I give a lot of credit to Nick, give a lot of credit to our medical team that are bringing him along, but we’re not going to worry about much past today with that.”

The Browns can leave Chubb on the PUP list if they think he won’t be ready in the first four weeks of the regular season, but it looks like there’s a good chance he’ll be ready to go without needing that extra time.