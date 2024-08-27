 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski on keeping four quarterbacks: “We had four good quarterbacks”

  
Published August 27, 2024 05:30 PM

The Browns have four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Why is that?

“We have four good quarterbacks,” coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday. “Simply.”

The question is whether they’ll have four on the roster on September 8, when the Browns host the Cowboys.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I can speak for today. What’s today?”

Today isn’t the 8th. That’s 12 days away. And the Browns could still trade or release Jameis Winston or Dorian Thomson-Robinson or Tyler Huntley before then.

Could it be Winston? Stefanski was evasive when asked whether Winston will be the No. 2 quarterback, behind Deshaun Watson.

“I mean, like we talked about earlier, we’re not setting the depth chart at any position,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, we think very highly of Jameis and all those guys.”

They think highly enough of them to use four roster spots on the position — even if the goal is to get a draft pick for one of them.

In the end, it’ll be a surprise if the Browns don’t keep three quarterbacks. Given the injury issues that seem to constantly swirl around Watson, it would be foolish to have only one quarterback ready to go, if Watson can’t.