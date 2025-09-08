Kevin Stefanski on Quinshon Judkins playing in Week 2: Have to see how practice goes

The Browns finally signed second-round pick Quinshon Judkins this weekend and the plan for the running back to make his debut in the regular season came up in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s media session on Monday.

Judkins’s signing was delayed after he was arrested this summer, but prosecutors have since dropped the domestic violence charge and Judkins agreed to terms with the Browns on Saturday. Stefanski was asked how likely it is that Judkins will play against the Ravens in Week 2.

“We’ll see,” Stefanski said. “Gotta get through this week of practice. I don’t know.”

The NFL is also set to meet with Judkins as part of their investigation into his arrest. Any league discipline could impact the Browns’ plans for getting Judkins his first game action.