Kevin Stefanski remains mum on potential QB change

When Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about making a quarterback change after Sunday’s loss to the Lions, he told reporters that wasn’t his focus.

Stefanski repeated the same line in his Monday news conference, which suggests that he’s at least contemplating making a change. Stefanski also did not firmly commit to Flacco when pressed on the issue.

“I understand the question,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We have to play better as an offense. We have to coach better on offense. It’s not about one person. There are so many things that we need to do better and obviously quarterback included, but this is not about one person.”

When asked directly if he was sticking with Flacco, Stefanski said, “Yeah, my focus is on making sure this offense plays better.”

The Browns have not scored more than 17 points this season, putting up 13 and 10 over the last two weeks. Flacco has not performed well, completing 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dillon Gabriel would presumably be the next QB up, if Stefanski is to make a change. The third-round pick completed 3-of-4 passes for 19 yards with a touchdown in the blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Stefanski would not say if Flacco would be the backup if Gabriel ascends to QB1.

But with Stafanski being non-committal on Monday, a change could be in the works later this week. The Browns are set to travel to England after Wednesday’s practice, as they’ll play the Vikings in London on Sunday.