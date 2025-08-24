Kevin Stefanski will figure out the No. 2 QB to Joe Flacco in “next couple days”

As it relates to the quarterback position in Cleveland, the easy question was naming the starter. After that, it gets trickier.

When it comes to putting a name on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to do it.

“I’m just not there yet,” Stefanski said after Saturday’s preseason finale against the Rams. “I think we got to get through the next couple days.”

One question for the next couple of days is whether to keep four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. G.M. Andrew Berry seems to be in favor of it. Last weekend, Stefanski said, “I’d like to keep everybody, but not realistic.”

The ultimate question could be whether the Browns trust rookie Dillon Gabriel (more likely) or rookie Shedeur Sanders (less likely) to be the No. 2 to Flacco. If so, they can try to trade Kenny Pickett. If not, Pickett would stay as the No. 2, with the Browns possibly sliding Gabriel or Sanders to IR — due to an injury or an “injury.”

However it goes, we’ll know a lot more in the next couple of days about the Browns’ quarterback position.