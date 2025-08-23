 Skip navigation
Browns GM Andrew Berry says he sees no problem with keeping four QBs on 53-man roster

  
Published August 23, 2025 03:35 PM

The Browns are ready to keep four quarterbacks on the 53-player roster after final cutdowns on Tuesday.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said during the broadcast of today’s preseason game that he can see starter Joe Flacco, veteran backup Kenny Pickett and rookie draft picks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders all making the team.

“All four guys have done what we’ve asked,” Berry said. “Quarterback is the most important position in sports. We have a room that we like all the guys in there. So we don’t really see that as a problem. We really more see it as an opportunity.”

Keeping four quarterbacks on the roster means the Browns will have one or two fewer players at other positions than teams that keep two or three quarterbacks, but Berry said the Browns can deal with that, likely by keeping one or two fewer linebackers or safeties than most teams keep.

Berry said both rookies look like they can develop into good NFL quarterbacks.

“We have a lot of belief in both Dillon and Shedeur,” Berry said.

Flacco is the unquestioned leader, but it’s going to be a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland.