Key holding penalty wiped out long gain in overtime for Jaguars

Even without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars seemed to be on track to win Monday night’s game in overtime. A holding penalty, however, wiped out what would have been first and goal from the two on the opening drive of the extra session.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard had connected with receiver Calvin Ridley on a 43-yard pass. But rookie right tackle Anton Harrison drew a flag for holding Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard.

Here’s the play. Technically, it’s holding. The problem, however, is that officials routinely look the other way in such moments. Do they not see the holding? Or do they exercise discretion to not call it, mindful of the fact that a little uncalled holding goes a long way toward keeping quarterbacks healthy?

It’s one of the ways the league and its officials boost offensive play. Whether it’s a quick trigger for roughing (or unnecessary roughness when the quarterback runs the ball), no trigger for intentional grounding, overlooked holding penalties, or tackles allowed to start a little bit early (a dynamic that has returned in recent weeks), it feels like someone sitting in one of the bigger offices at 345 Park Avenue has issued a mandate to apply the rules in a way that better protects quarterbacks and fuels offense.

If so, that mandate was ignored in overtime on Monday night. A holding penalty that routinely isn’t called was called. And the ensuing inconsistency gives the tin-foil hat crowd ample reason to further believe that games are rigged.

The truth is that they’re not. The truth also is that plenty of people believe it is. At some point, the perception becomes reality — and the reality could be that some fans will become sufficiently disenchanted with the product to find something else to do with their time and money.