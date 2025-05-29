 Skip navigation
Keyshawn Johnson sues NFL agent for unpaid finder’s fees

  
Published May 29, 2025 11:12 AM

Just give me the damn bread.

Former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson has sued agent Chris Ellison for unpaid finder’s fees.

TMZ.com reports that Johnson filed a civil complaint in Los Angeles seeking nearly $1 million in unpaid commissions for delivering clients to Ellison.

Johnson claims he was due to receive a piece of the contracts signed by the players he recruited to hire Ellison. Specifically, Johnson alleges that he was owed one third of the three-percent commissions received by Ellison for negotiating the contracts.

Johnson contends he lined Ellison up with four clients: 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes, and Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.

Ellison denies all of the claims.

The situation could create a separate potential issue for Ellison, if the players weren’t aware of Johnson’s stake in their decisions to hire Ellison. As one agent certified by the NFL Players Association to negotiate contracts tells PFT, the rules applicable to agents require such arrangements to be disclosed to the client and to the NFLPA.