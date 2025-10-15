Khalil Mack will practice on Wednesday

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack is edging closer to a return to the team’s lineup.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced at his Wednesday press conference that Mack will return to practice in some fashion. The move opens Mack’s window to return from injured reserve and he can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Mack has missed the last four games with an elbow injury, which makes this the first week that he’s been eligible to return. He had a sack in the Chargers’ Week 2 win over the Raiders before suffering his injury.

The Chargers will remain without left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee), but Harbaugh said he expects wide receiver Quentin Johnston (hamstring) to practice after missing Week 6.