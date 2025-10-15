 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Khalil Mack will practice on Wednesday

  
Published October 15, 2025 03:18 PM

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack is edging closer to a return to the team’s lineup.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced at his Wednesday press conference that Mack will return to practice in some fashion. The move opens Mack’s window to return from injured reserve and he can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Mack has missed the last four games with an elbow injury, which makes this the first week that he’s been eligible to return. He had a sack in the Chargers’ Week 2 win over the Raiders before suffering his injury.

The Chargers will remain without left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee), but Harbaugh said he expects wide receiver Quentin Johnston (hamstring) to practice after missing Week 6.