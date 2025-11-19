Khalil Shakir out of practice again, but no injury designation for Thursday

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir was listed as out of practice again on Wednesday, but he’s set to play against the Texans on Thursday night.

Shakir’s wife gave birth earlier this week and Shakir has missed the team’s practice sessions to be with his family. He has no injury designation for the game.

The Bills will be down two wideouts after head coach Sean McDermott ruled out Curtis Samuel (elbow, neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf) earlier in the day. McDermott also said that tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) will be out for the second straight game.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day and will carry a questionable designation into Thursday.