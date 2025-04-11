 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Kirk Cousins could end up out of options

  
Published April 11, 2025 01:54 PM

Kirk Cousins wants to wait until after the draft to decide whether to waive his no-trade clause. There’s a decent chance that, by then, there will be no reason to waive it.

The Browns’ decision to sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco might not take them out of play for a rookie, but it seems sensible that it will keep them from adding Cousins and his $27.5 million salary.

And if the Browns are out, who would be in? The Steelers, if they don’t sign Aaron Rodgers? If the Steelers are out, there might be no one — if Cousins’s goal is to start and play.

At that point, Cousins would be better off waiting to see if there’s an injury that prompts a team to try to swing a trade. Of if there’s an injury to the player he’ll be backing up in Atlanta, Michael Penix Jr.

The draft will reveal plenty about places where Cousins could land. There might not be any, other than where he currently is.