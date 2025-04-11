Kirk Cousins could end up out of options

Kirk Cousins wants to wait until after the draft to decide whether to waive his no-trade clause. There’s a decent chance that, by then, there will be no reason to waive it.

The Browns’ decision to sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco might not take them out of play for a rookie, but it seems sensible that it will keep them from adding Cousins and his $27.5 million salary.

And if the Browns are out, who would be in? The Steelers, if they don’t sign Aaron Rodgers? If the Steelers are out, there might be no one — if Cousins’s goal is to start and play.

At that point, Cousins would be better off waiting to see if there’s an injury that prompts a team to try to swing a trade. Of if there’s an injury to the player he’ll be backing up in Atlanta, Michael Penix Jr.

The draft will reveal plenty about places where Cousins could land. There might not be any, other than where he currently is.