Kirk Cousins hits Drake London for 14-yard TD, Falcons lead 7-0

  
Published September 22, 2024 08:34 PM

The Falcons offense has picked up right where it left off on Monday night.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins capped Atlanta’s opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown to Drake London, giving the Falcons an early 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

Cousins started the game with consecutive completions to receiver Darnell Mooney — the first for 9 yards, the next for 26 to put Atlanta in Kansas City territory.

Then on third-and-3 in the red zone, Cousins connected with a wide open Drake London in the end zone for a 14-yard score. There was a clear coverage bust, as no one on Kansas City’s defense was anywhere near the young receiver.

That was the only third down Atlanta faced on its opening drive.

Cousins has started 5-of-5 for 66 yards with a TD.

It took just 3:53 for Atlanta to get down the field and score.