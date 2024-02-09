Kirk Cousins on free agency: Let’s just see what happens

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson stopped by the PFT Live set on Wednesday to discuss his future with the team as he nears the end of his rookie contract and it was quarterback Kirk Cousins’ turn to do the same thing on Friday.

While Jefferson is under contract for 2024, Cousins is on track for free agency this March. His contract included a clause barring the team from using the franchise tag, so he’ll either sign a new deal before the start of the league year or he’ll hit the open market.

Cousins appeared on the show with Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn, who is also set for free agency this offseason, and both players said they’d like to keep building what felt like an “ascending team” before Cousins tore his Achilles, but Osborn noted that those decisions are out of their hands.

“That is kind of our attitude,” Cousins said. “We do have a lot of work to do between September and February. When it gets to February and March, now we kind of are passive. We hired an agent, the team has their role — let’s just see what happens.”

Cousins said he feels he’s a “much better quarterback at 36" because of how much his mental game has grown over the course of his career and that he’d like to follow the lead of players like Tom Brady and Drew Brees by playing “several more years.” The place he’ll be playing will be one of the big storylines of the offseason.