 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kirk Cousins racks up a rare win over the Cowboys

  
Published November 3, 2024 07:11 PM

The Falcons got a win on Sunday to move to 6-3. For quarterback Kirk Cousins, it was a rare win over the Cowboys.

For his career, he entered the game 2-9 against Dallas.

He was 1-6 against the Cowboys with Washington and 1-3 against the Cowboys with Minnesota.

After today’s win, Cousins is 3-9 against the Cowboys — and 1-0 as a member of the Falcons.

More importantly, the Falcons are strengthening their grip on the NFC South. At some point, they might get a chance to capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The way things are going for Dallas, it’s likely that Cousins won’t see them again in January.