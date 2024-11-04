Kirk Cousins racks up a rare win over the Cowboys

The Falcons got a win on Sunday to move to 6-3. For quarterback Kirk Cousins, it was a rare win over the Cowboys.

For his career, he entered the game 2-9 against Dallas.

He was 1-6 against the Cowboys with Washington and 1-3 against the Cowboys with Minnesota.

After today’s win, Cousins is 3-9 against the Cowboys — and 1-0 as a member of the Falcons.

More importantly, the Falcons are strengthening their grip on the NFC South. At some point, they might get a chance to capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The way things are going for Dallas, it’s likely that Cousins won’t see them again in January.