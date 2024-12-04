 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kirk Cousins ready for some familiar feelings and unfamiliar feelings in his return to Minnesota

  
Published December 4, 2024 05:49 PM

On Sunday, Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota for the first time as the Falcons quarterback.

He knows what to expect based on his return to Washington for the first time when he was the Vikings quarterback.

“I think you just kind of go through the week, go through your process,” Cousins said Wednesday, via video from D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You understand it’s a familiar place. . . . This happened when I played in Washington for the first time back: I had no idea where the away locker room was. I had never been in there. I had been to the Washington stadium many, many, many times, but I had never been to it in that way. Kind of felt like a rookie in that sense. So, now I’ll have that same feeling I assume on Sunday, where, it’s, OK, I’ve been here many times, but in this way, it’s a first.

“There’s certainly some unique experiences there, but at the end of the day, you’re there to go play a football game and go play your best and win, and that’s where your focus is.”

Cousins went 50-37-1 in his six years with the Vikings, making three Pro Bowls but only 1-2 in the postseason. The Vikings let him walk in the offseason, and the Vikings are 10-2 with Sam Darnold as their quarterback and the Falcons 6-6.

He expressed gratitude for his time in Minnesota and Vikings fans and doesn’t know for certain what to expect Sunday.

“They’re great football fans, and I would think as a result, they’ll make it as hostile as they can for us,” Cousins said, via video from KSTP Sports.