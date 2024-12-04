Kirk Cousins ready for some familiar feelings and unfamiliar feelings in his return to Minnesota

On Sunday, Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota for the first time as the Falcons quarterback.

He knows what to expect based on his return to Washington for the first time when he was the Vikings quarterback.

“I think you just kind of go through the week, go through your process,” Cousins said Wednesday, via video from D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You understand it’s a familiar place. . . . This happened when I played in Washington for the first time back: I had no idea where the away locker room was. I had never been in there. I had been to the Washington stadium many, many, many times, but I had never been to it in that way. Kind of felt like a rookie in that sense. So, now I’ll have that same feeling I assume on Sunday, where, it’s, OK, I’ve been here many times, but in this way, it’s a first.

“There’s certainly some unique experiences there, but at the end of the day, you’re there to go play a football game and go play your best and win, and that’s where your focus is.”

Cousins went 50-37-1 in his six years with the Vikings, making three Pro Bowls but only 1-2 in the postseason. The Vikings let him walk in the offseason, and the Vikings are 10-2 with Sam Darnold as their quarterback and the Falcons 6-6.

He expressed gratitude for his time in Minnesota and Vikings fans and doesn’t know for certain what to expect Sunday.

“They’re great football fans, and I would think as a result, they’ll make it as hostile as they can for us,” Cousins said, via video from KSTP Sports.