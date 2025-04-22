 Skip navigation
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: 'Come get me'
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Kirk Cousins reports to Falcons for first day of voluntary offseason work

  
Published April 22, 2025 02:11 PM

Kirk Cousins is not expected to be the Falcons’ starter in 2025, but Atlanta has not shown any urgency when it comes to potentially trading him.

Nevertheless, Cousins is not staying away from the team’s building during the voluntary portion of the offseason.

Per Zach Klein of WSB Atlanta, Cousins reported for the first day of Phase I on Tuesday.

As noted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cousins surprised some in the building by showing up.

Cousins is unlikely to be traded until at least after the draft — if he’s to be traded at all. He’s set to make $27.5 million in 2025 and has a no-trade clause.

The Falcons signed Cousins as a free agent last offseason but then selected Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick to be his successor. With Cousins struggling down the stretch, Atlanta turned to Penix to start the club’s last three games.

Cousins, who turns 37 in August, finished the 2024 season having completed 67 percent of his throws for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns and a league-high 16 interceptions in 14 games.