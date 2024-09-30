Kirk Cousins: There are a lot of things to fix

The Falcons are 2-2 after Sunday’s win over the Saints, but they aren’t winning in quite the way anyone expected.

Signing Kirk Cousins was supposed to provide a boost to the offense, but the Falcons didn’t score a touchdown on that side of the ball in a 26-24 win fueled by defense and special teams. They were able to drive for the game-winning field goal — a pass interference penalty on New Orleans provided a boost — but Cousins made it clear that the team isn’t satisfied with how things are going on that side of the ball.

“There are a lot of things to fix. . . . It’s such an outcome-driven league. So, to have a win is a big deal, but you never really stop going back and analyzing the performance and looking at how to be better."Cousins said, via the team’s website.

It’s always better to fix things after a win than a loss, so Cousins and the Falcons can take some solace in the fact that they are 2-2 despite failing to be the kind of team they hoped to be over the first month of the season.