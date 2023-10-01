Kirk Cousins’ two interceptions help Panthers to 13-7 halftime lead

The Panthers have only 111 yards. Yet, they lead the Vikings 13-7 at halftime.

Carolina got a 99-yard pick-six by Sam Franklin on the Vikings’ first series.

The only offensive score of the day in Carolina was a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson. It was the 27th touchdown from Cousins to Jefferson, the third most in team history. They passed Warren Moon and Cris Carter with 26.

It was Jefferson’s second touchdown of the season.

He has five catches for 55 yards.

Cousins is 10-of-14 for 100 yards with the touchdown and two interceptions. The Vikings reached the Carolina 21 before the half but Kamu Grugier-Hill intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 31 yards. It set up a last-play, 56-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro.

Alexander Mattison has 10 carries for 60 yards, and Cam Akers has run for 23 on three totes.

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, has completed 9 of 14 yards for 75 yards. Adam Thielen has four catches for 49 yards against his former team.

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder) is questionable to return. His replacements D’Shawn Jamison sent Jefferson to the sideline for one play with a hard hit on a screen pass.